Early Bird Tickets On Sale November 1 for 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament

By: CIAA

Special Ticket Pricing Available for a Limited Time (November 1-13)CHARLOTTE, NC (November 1, 2022) — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, returns to Baltimore, Maryland for the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Championship Basketball Tournament. The CIAA Basketball Tournament will be held at the newly renamed CFG Bank Arena from February 21-25, 2023. Ticket packages for the CIAA tournament week will go on-sale at a special EARLY BIRD rate of $50 off any seat, any ticket from November 1-13, or while supplies last. Offer is limited to four tickets per transaction.



Early bird general admissions ticket specials and premium courtside seats can be purchased via Ticketmaster by visiting HERE.

Fans, alumni, and attendees wishing to make hotel reservations can select and book their lodging for Baltimore by contacting ConferenceDirect or by calling 844-293-6678.

Regular priced ticket packages will be available online via Ticketmaster. Group sales inquiries can be made via the conference office by emailing Jenell Howard directly at jhoward@theciaa.com or by calling 704-910-2133, Ext. 405 later in November. For more information about the 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, visit www.ciaatournament.org.

