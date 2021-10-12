Early Bird Tickets on Sale October 13 for the 2022 CIAA Championship Basketball Tournament

Special Ticket Pricing Available for a Limited Time (Oct. 13- 27)



CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, Men’s and Women’s Championship Basketball Tournament is headed to Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland from February 22-26, 2022.



Ticket packages for tournament week will go on-sale at a special EARLY BIRD rate of $50 off from October 13-27, or while supplies last. Offer is limited to four tickets per transaction. Early bird general admissions ticket specials can be purchased via Ticketmaster at the Royal Farms Arena box office or by visiting HERE.

Premium courtside and center court seating, in addition to general admission, can also be purchased at the special early bird rate through each member institution or via conference office by emailing Jenell Howard directly at jhoward@theciaa.com or calling 704-910-2133, Ext. 105.

Fans, alumni, and attendees wishing to make hotel reservations can select and book their lodging for Baltimore by visiting HERE.



Regular priced ticket packages will be available online via Ticketmaster, through the CIAA office and member institutions in early November. For more information about the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, visit www.ciaatournament.org.

