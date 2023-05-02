Early Voting Begins May 5

RICHMOND, VA — In-person voting for the June 20, 2023, primary election begins Friday, May 5 and will continue through June 17. Of the 133 cities and counties in Virginia, 66 of them will be holding a primary election for at least one office.

To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID, and cast a ballot. The location of the general registrar’s office for all jurisdictions can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website (https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/PublicContactLookup) as well as a list of acceptable forms of identification (https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/voterid/index.html).

Some jurisdictions may offer early in-person voting at satellite locations in addition to the general registrar’s office. Curbside voting is also available for those with disabilities and those over 65 who wish to vote in person. Contact your general registrar’s office for more information regarding voting hours and additional locations.

Additionally, requested absentee ballots will be mailed beginning May 5, including ballots to registered military and overseas voters. Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot either in-person, by mail, online (https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/absentee) or by contacting your general registrar’s office.

Registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the general registrar’s office or polling location on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than June 20.

Anyone with visual or manual dexterity impairment has the option to vote an absentee ballot using an electronic marking tool.

Voters with questions about absentee and early in-person voting can call their general registrar’s office or the Department of Elections at 1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.