Eastern Adult Day Center Opening on Holland Road

SUFFOLK, VA – The City of Suffolk is pleased to announce the opening of Eastern Adult Day Center, a new adult day services facility located at 1514 Holland Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening will take place on January 9, 2026, at 10 a.m., with remarks from the mayor.

Eastern Adult Day Center provides a warm, supportive, and engaging environment designed to help seniors thrive physically, socially, and emotionally. The Center’s mission is “to enrich the lives of seniors by providing compassionate care, stimulating activities, and a safe, supportive community that nurtures both independence and well-being.”

Services offered include social and recreational activities, health and wellness monitoring, personal care assistance, nutritious meals and snacks, and memory care support. The Center is staffed by licensed, trained, and compassionate professionals who take a holistic approach to care, supporting the mind, body, and spirit. Eastern Adult Day Center also offers personalized care plans in a safe, home-like setting, with flexible hours to accommodate individual needs.

Eastern Adult Day Center serves seniors seeking companionship and social engagement, individuals in need of daytime supervision and support, caregivers requiring respite and peace of mind, and those managing chronic conditions or recovering from an illness.