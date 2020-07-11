Economic Development Authority Announces Additional Support for Small Businesses

Following the success of the recent COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Grant Program, the Newport News Economic Development Authority is offering continued support for local, small businesses affected by COVID-19. The EDA has established two new grants – the Back to Business Grant and the Grow Your eBusiness Grant.

These grants are designed to provide one-time financial assistance to eligible for-profit, small businesses in Newport News, excluding franchises and national chains, in amounts not to exceed $5,000 (Back to Business Grant) and $2,500 (Grow Your eBusiness Grant). Grant funding is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Awards will be based on the availability of funds, program guidelines and submission of a complete application along with supporting documentation.

Applications are being accepted beginning 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, and will be available on the Department of Development’s website along with program guidelines and other information.

For questions regarding the Back to Business Grant program, contact Priscilla Green at 757-509-2587 or greenpa@nnva.gov. Questions regarding the Grow Your eBusiness Grant program should be directed t0 Jared Midkiff at 757-597-2840 ext. 410 or midkiffjw@nnva.gov.