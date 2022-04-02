Economic Development Monthly Newsletter April 2022

By: Delaney Clark

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Distribution Center

Ribbon Cutting

A new state-of-the-art distribution center for Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA (MZB-USA) located in the Equus Capital Partners Virginia Port Logistics Park off Route 58 was officially dedicated on March 15, 2022. In the caffeine capital of Virginia, Massimo Zanetti Beverage imports green coffee beans to their plant in Wilroy Industrial Park, where they are roasted, ground, packaged, and sent to the new distribution center only 15 miles away. This 355,933 square-foot facility, the size of four football fields, is now their location for product distribution as well as their e-commerce hub. MZB USA prides themselves on producing coffee from bean to consumer, watch this video to learn about MZB USA Coffee Complete.



Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA



MZB USA Brands you may recognize:

Grand Opening – Reynold’s Café

Reynolds Café, a new Downtown Suffolk business, offers a diverse menu featuring sandwich combos, salads, a soup of the day, and more. Located at 249 Carolina Avenue, the café is situated in the Downtown District of Suffolk, making it the perfect place to grab lunch during your workday! Reynolds Café participated in the Suffolk EDA Downtown Business Development Grant opportunity. They celebrated their Grand Opening with the Mayor Michael Duman at a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 24, 2022. Follow ReynoldsCafe on Facebook!

Property Feature – 135 Philhower Drive



For Sale: The site is a 38.67 acre +/- site in the City of Suffolk that is zoned M-2 which allows for a variety of industrial uses. The site is located immediately off of Route 58 /460 at the signalized intersection with Nansemond Parkway.

Contact Gregg Christoffersen, JLL, 757-348-1477 or gregg.christoffersen@am.jll.com.

Business Spotlight – Virginia’s Daughter Bridal Boutique

Virginia’s Daughter Bridal Boutique is located in Bridgeport, at 1301 Bridgeport Way, Suite 101. Owner Allison Alderman opened the boutique after graduating from Old Dominion University with a degree in fashion merchandising. As Western Tidewater’s only bridal shop, Virginia’s Daughter carries a large selection of top designer bridal gowns and women’s formalwear. Call them at 1-844-THE-GOWN to book your appointment and follow them on Facebook to see the beautiful gowns!