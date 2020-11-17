EDA and HBCUs: Cultivating Strategic Engagement for Regional Economic Development

The Economic Development Administration (EDA), in collaboration with the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (The Initiative) and the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO), invites you to participate in its upcoming webinar presentations

Please use the following links to register for an event in your region. Each HBCU is strongly encouraged to register for the regional event that includes its home state.

NOTE: HBCUs located in Ohio and Missouri may register for any of the following regional presentations.

HBCU’s within EDA’s Atlanta Region Click Here to register:

Tuesday, November 17 at 1:00 – 2:30 pm EST

EDA’s Atlanta Region includes the States of Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, U.S. Virgin Islands

HBCU’s within EDA’s Philadelphia Region Click Here to register:

Wednesday, November 18, 2:00 – 3:30 pm EST

EDA’s Philadelphia Region includes the States of Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia

