EDA Offers Grants for Micro-Businesses

The Newport News Economic Development Authority is offering grants to micro-businesses in the Southeast Community. If you are looking to start, expand or maintain a micro enterprise business, you may qualify for a Micro Enterprise Grant of up to $3,500. This grant program is designed to assist in the creation and growth of viable micro businesses in the City of Newport News and is being piloted in the city’s Southeast Community. The program offers one-time, monetary grants awarded on a first-come, first-served basis depending on the availability of funds. The minimum grant award is $500 and the maximum is $3,500. In order to qualify for consideration, a business owner/business must meet all of the following:Must be a for-profit Micro-Enterprise Business (five or fewer employees or persons that plan to create such an entity). The business or business owner must be located or locating within the defined geographic area.The business owners must be low to moderate income or the business must be located in a low to moderate-income area at the time of application. The business must have a City of Newport News Business License.The business and business owner(s) must be current on all local taxes or fees.The business owner must submit an acceptable business plan.The business owner must complete pre-approved counseling sessions or workshops. More details on the Micro Enterprise Grant Program can be found online. For questions regarding the guidelines, application process or for assistance completing the application, contact Priscilla Green with the Department of Development at 757-509-2587 or greenpa@nnva.gov.