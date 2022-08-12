Effingham Street at I-264 Nightly Lane Closures

By: City of Portsmouth

The Department of Engineering announces that beginning at 7 p.m. this evening, Friday, August 12th, Effingham Street at I-264 will have nightly single and double lane closures, Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. for approximately two weeks. At least one lane will remain open in each direction during sewer pipeline work of the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD). For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.

Paving Scheduled for Department of Social Services Parking Lot

Weather permitting, paving in the parking lots at the City of Portsmouth’s Department of Social Services building, 1701 High Street, will begin on Monday, August 22nd. The building will be open for services and customers will be able to park in the parking lot behind the building on County Street and in the parking lot on Williamsburg Avenue. The parking lots that are in the front of the building will be closed in addition to the parking lots that are on the side facing the Department of Behavioral Healthcare Services building. For more information, please call the Department of Social Services at (757) 405-1800.