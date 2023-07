By: City of Portsmouth

Monday, July 17th, through Friday, July 21st, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be full lane closures of the three right southbound lanes of Effingham Street, near the intersection of Effingham Street and London Boulevard. These daily lane closures will be during infrastructure-related work. For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.