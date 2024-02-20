Eight More Gold Medals Awarded on Day 2 of the 2024 MEAC Championships

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 19, 2024 – Day two of the 2024 MEAC Indoor Track & Field Championships proved to be another exciting day with eight more gold medals being distributed.

The distance medley relay got things going on the track starting at high noon with the women going first. Norfolk State’s women’s team of Grant, Wyatt, Thompson, and Kimaiyo held off the Howard women’s team for first finishing the race in 12:04.21 while the Bison clocked a time of 12:35.48. Finishing third was Delaware State with a time of 12:44.27.

The men’s DMR followed with the Hornets from Delaware State claiming their first gold medal of the weekend after running past Norfolk State to claim the win. DSU’s team ran a time of 10:11.14, while NSU put down a time of 10:12.90 and MSU finished third (10:17.51).

After starting early in the morning, the men’s heptathlon ended with Howard’s Eric Brown repeating as the champion with 4,762 points. Brown finished first in five of the seven events that compile the heptathlon. The five events included the long jumps, high jump, 60m hurdles, pole vault, and the 1000m race. Brown finished second in the shot put and seventh in the 60m dash.

The women’s pentathlon wrapped up next after the participants competed in the 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800m race. Howard claimed another gold as Jasmyn Hunter finished first with 3,190 points. Teammate and fellow Bison Minyarn Smalls was second with 3,164 points.

The two weight throw competitions concluded next with another Bison, Erin Hatcher, finishing first on the women’s side with a distance of 18.32m, while Dexter Ratliff got South Carolina State their first gold medal of the weekend with a winning throw of 17.04m.

Another gold medal went home with Howard as Nyagoa Bayak won the women’s high jump clearing a height of 1.77m. N.C. Central’s Tia Lucas finished second with a mark of 1.62m

Wrapping up the action was the men’s high jump. Reclaiming the title of the men’s high jump champion was Lamont Victoria of North Carolina Central clearing a height of 2.06m. Finishing second was Morgan State rookie, Isaac Rankin, who cleared a 2.01m height.

The 2024 MEAC Indoor Track & Field Championships conclude Tuesday, February 20. Fans can follow the live results and watch the championship events on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 PM.

