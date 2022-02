By: City of Chesapeake

A public meeting for the upcoming Elbow Rd Widening Phase II and the Elbow Rd Bridge Replacement projects will take place on Thursday, February 24 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Central Library large meeting room. You can also attend virtually at any time online. Comments will be accepted until March 10, 2022. For information and virtual meeting comments on each project: Bridge Replacement and Widening Phase II.