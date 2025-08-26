Elbow Road Nightly Closures Scheduled Aug. 28 and Sept. 2

A portion of Elbow Road will be closed for paving as part of the Elbow Road Extended Phase II-B & II-C Project:

Dates/Times: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Sept. 2

Location: From Salem Road to Round Hill Drive/Orchard Hill Lane

Traffic will be detoured via Round Hill Drive, South Independence Boulevard and Salem Road.

This work includes paving and pavement markings in preparation for shifting traffic to the bypass road. All work is weather dependent. If needed, Friday, Sept. 5, will serve as a backup date.



Project Overview

The Elbow Road Extended Phase II-B & II-C project will realign Elbow Road into a four-lane section extending from Salem Road to Stumpy Lake. The project includes relocating the Elbow Road and Indian River Road intersection and providing alternative access for adjacent commercial, residential and recreational areas. A key feature of the project is the replacement of the existing 20-foot bridge over the North Landing River with a new 1,050-foot bridge that spans the wetlands and the 100-year floodplain.

