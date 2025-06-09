Elder Abuse Awareness: Human Services Hosts Walk to Support Older Adults

Take some steps to help spread awareness of elder abuse June 13 at Mount Trashmore Park.

Elder abuse — intentional, harmful neglect or mistreatment of adults ages 60 and older — is an under-recognized issue. While one in 10 older adults may experience some type of abuse, only one in 23 cases are reported. Last year in Virginia, there were nearly 46,000 reports of elder abuse, including over 2,500 in Virginia Beach.

Walk for Awareness

To promote better understanding and prevention of elder abuse, the Adult & Aging Services team within the Department of Human Services (DHS) is hosting its second annual walk for Elder Abuse Awareness, 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, June 13, at Mount Trashmore Park, in observance of Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Lace up your sneakers and join in the 1.5-mile community walk.

It’s free and open to the public. Participants will meet at Shelter 1. If you have questions about the walk, please contact Ruth Brown, rutbrown@vbgov.com, or 757-385-3220.

DHS Adult & Aging Services

DHS’ Adult & Aging Services unit investigates reports of elder abuse and, when substantiated, provides or arranges for protective services as needed. The unit assists and protects older and incapacitated adults, prevents inappropriate institutionalization and maximizes self-sufficiency through a variety of programs including Adult Protective Services, Adult Foster Care, Long Term Services and Supports, Companion and Guardianship. For more information, visit the Adult Services website or call 757-385-3550.

How to Spot Elder Abuse

Common types of abuse or neglect include physical, emotional and financial. Here are just a few signs that your elder loved one, friend or neighbor may need help:

Unexplained injuries or bruises

Unattended medical needs

Increased fear or anxiety

Isolation or withdrawal from activities

Home has no running water, electricity or heat

Depleted bank account

Unpaid bills

Report Abuse

If you suspect someone is experiencing elder abuse in Virginia Beach, report it:

Call DHS Adult Protective Services, 757-385-3550, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

After hours, call the Virginia hotline, 1-888-832-3858.

For additional information about services for older adults in Virginia Beach, visit DHS’ Adult & Aging Services website or call 757-385-3550.