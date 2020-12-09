ELECT Media Advisory – Electoral College Convenes Monday

What:

The electors for president and vice president of the United States of America for the Commonwealth of Virginia will convene to vote for president and vice president. Virginia has 13 electors; this number is based on the total number of U.S. representatives and senators from Virginia. The presidential electors will cast their votes for president and vice president of the United States.

When:

Monday, December 14, 2020 at noon

Where:

House Chamber, Virginia State Capitol, Richmond, VA

Attendance:

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the meeting is limited to 25 attendees on site. Seating is available by invitation only, and there are no additional spaces available at this time.

Watch:

Online through VPM and at the House of Delegates streaming page, https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/chamber/chamber stream.php

Agenda: