Election Day: City Offices Closed, Voting Sites Open; Trash Resch; HRT Free Fare

City of Portsmouth to Observe Election Day Holiday

— Voting Sites Will Be OPEN for Voting —

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 2nd, in observance of the Election Day Holiday. City facilities that are designated voting sites will be open for voting, only *****

Voter Registrar’s Office

The last day for early voting in the Voter Registrar’s Office in City Hall will be Saturday, October 30th, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Election Day, the polls will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. The ballot drop boxes, which are located inside and outside of City Hall, will be open until 7 p.m. Portsmouth City Hall is located at 801 Crawford Street. For more information, call 393-8644.





Trash Collection -There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Tuesday, November 2nd, and all Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, November 3rd. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed on Election Day. *****The Coleman Room in the Churchland Branch is a voting site and will be open for voting, only. Children’s Book Week is celebrated November 8th -14th, and we encourage everyone to share a book with a child you love daily! Use your PPL card to start checking out e-books, downloading music, movies, and more at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Remember, your Digital Branch Library offers virtual services 24/7! Please call 393-8501 for more information.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – Museums will be closed on Election Day.

The Children’s Museum of Virginia’s hours of operation are Wednesdays through Sundays with two timed slots: 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. All visitors, including members, are required to purchase tickets in advance online at www.ChildrensMuseumVirginia.com. For more information, call 393-5258.

The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center’s hours of operation are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sundays, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission will be by donation. For more information, call 393-8543 or visit www.PortsmouthArtCenter.com.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum’s hours of operation are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sundays, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission will be by donation. For more information, call 393-8591 or visit www.PortsmouthNavalShipyardMuseum.com.

The Lightship Portsmouth Museum and the Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum are temporarily closed. For more information, call 393-8591.

The Visitor Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, is open every day of the week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Parks & Recreation

*****The following Recreation Centers are voting sites on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2nd, and will be open for voting, only; closed for recreation:

J.E. Parker Recreation Center, Cavalier Manor Recreation Center, Senior Station

These recreation centers will reopen on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The following Recreation Centers will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day:

Sportsplex, Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, Cradock Recreation Center

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at www.portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

– The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, call 465-1500.

– Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, call 393-8600 or visit: www.portsvagolf.com