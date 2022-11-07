Election Day is Tomorrow!

By: City of Newport News

Exercise your right to vote tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8! Polling places will be open throughout the city from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. For information on your polling location, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website and enter your home address in the search bar. It’s best to arrive early, but as long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Virginia law requires all voters provide an acceptable form of identification when voting in person at their polling place. Voters arriving at the polls without an acceptable form of ID will be required to either sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote a provisional ballot. Please review the list of acceptable forms of ID and provisional ballot information on the Virginia Department of Elections website before heading out to vote.

Newport News residents will elect a Mayor, members of the City Council and School Board, and a representative for the U.S. House of Representatives. To view a sample ballot, visit the Newport News Voter Registrar’s website.

Hampton Roads Transit is not collecting fares on Election Day. Fees are being waived for the entire day to give riders every opportunity to get to the polls to vote. Visit gohrt.com for more information.

For questions regarding voting in Newport News, contact the Voter Registrar’s Office at 757-926-8683.