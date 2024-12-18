Electoral College convenes in Virginia

13 electors cast ballots for president, vice president

RICHMOND, VA—Virginia’s 13 electors met today in the House Chamber of the State Capitol to cast ballots for president and vice president of the United States of America. Similar meetings were held in state capitals throughout the nation today.

The number of electors allotted to each state is based on the number of U.S. representatives and senators from that state. In Virginia, there is an elector for each of the Commonwealth’s 11 Congressional districts, in addition to two at-large electors, for a total of 13.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin gave the welcoming remarks before the roll call of the electors. After the electors were sworn in by S. Bernard Goodwyn, Justice of the Virginia Supreme Court, they cast ballots for the offices of president and vice president separately, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution. All 13 electors cast ballots for Vice President Kamala Harris for president and Gov. Tim Walz for vice president.

Six Certificates of Votes, signed by each elector and accompanied by a Certificate of Ascertainment executed by the Governor, were sealed in envelopes and sent to Kamala Harris, President of the United States Senate, as well as Susan Beals, Chief Election Official of Virginia, Mark S. Davis, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States.

On January 6, 2025, Vice President Harris, as President of the Senate, will preside over a joint session of Congress where each state’s Electoral College results will be unsealed and the ballots tallied. Once Congress certifies the results, the vice-president-elect and president-elect will be sworn in on January 20, 2025.

