Elizabeth River Crossings Awards Scholarships to Eight High School Graduates

Portsmouth, Va. – Elizabeth River Crossings has awarded eight local high school graduates with its annual Good Citizen Scholarship, which commends students who consistently reflect excellence in character, demonstrate leadership, and make positive contributions to both their school and community. Each year, one high school student from each of the eight public high schools in Portsmouth and Norfolk receives a $6,000 scholarship, dispersed in $1,500 increments across four years, for any college, trade school or post-secondary institution, so long as the student can provide proof of enrollment each year. This year’s recipients participated and/or held leadership positions in activities and programs such as Chorus, Environmental Clubs, Girl Scouts, JROTC, Key Club, Model UN, National Honor Society, Pink Club, STEM Programs, Student Council, Theater, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and Varsity Sports. These students are also dedicated volunteers at local churches, schools, and more. “This year’s graduating class was faced with unfortunate challenges during their junior and senior years. Yet, they remained steadfast in their academics and motivated in their extracurriculars and philanthropic endeavors. These ambitious students have already made such positive impacts on their communities, and as a company we truly value those efforts. We’re very proud to be part of their educational journeys for the next four years,” said CEO David Sullivan. The 2021 ERC Good Citizen Scholarship recipients are: • Trinity Allen, I.C. Norcom High School • Samyra Robinson, Woodrow Wilson High School • Arely Rangel-Gomez, Booker T. Washington High School • Marjorie Cenese, Granby High School • Shianne Hayes, Lake Taylor High School • Elison Esposo, Norview High School • Isabella Schroeder, Maury High School • Matthew McEwen, Churchland High School This fall, these recipients will be attending Howard University, Old Dominion University, University of Mary Washington, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and William & Mary.