Elizabeth River Crossings Gives $48,000 in Scholarships to Eight High School Graduates

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth, Va. – Elizabeth River Crossings has awarded eight local high school graduates with its annual Good Citizen Scholarship, which commends students who consistently reflect excellence in character, demonstrate leadership, and positively contribute to their school and community.

Each year, eight graduating seniors, one from each public high school in Portsmouth and Norfolk, are selected to receive a $6,000 scholarship, disbursed in $1,500 increments across four years, for any college, trade school, or post-secondary institution. Since 2016, ERC has awarded nearly $300,000 to local high school seniors.

This year’s recipients were actively involved in extracurricular activities such as varsity sports, choir, National Honor Society, orchestra, Key Club, and more. They also had various internships and fellowships affiliated with their city and other organizations. Many were leaders in their school’s NJROTC program, student government association, Black student union, and sports teams. Lastly, these students are dedicated volunteers in their community, church, and school.

“We are so proud to support these esteemed students on the next chapter of their academic journey. As a transportation infrastructure company, we’re pleased that several of this year’s recipients want to pursue a career in STEM. I also want to recognize them for their commitment to serving their communities. We hope they continue to impact wherever they go positively,” said Anna Bonet, chief executive officer.

Last week, all scholarship recipients from the classes of 2016-2023 were invited to ERC’s headquarters for a celebration event where they received a tour of the customer service call center and Downtown Tunnel control room.

The 2023 ERC Good Citizen Scholarship recipients are:

Sakiah West, I.C. Norcom High School

Makayla Smith, Manor High School

Loic Nignan, Booker T. Washington High School

Evelyn Page, Granby High School

Shamiya Miller, Lake Taylor High School

Ashleigh Givens, Norview High School

Javier St. Remy, Maury High School

Naashra Aikens, Churchland High School

In the fall, these recipients will attend the University of Pennsylvania, UNC Greensboro, Hampton University, James Madison University, Old Dominion University, Norfolk State University, Roanoke College, and Virginia State University.