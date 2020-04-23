Elizabeth River Crossings Good Citizen Scholarship applications due May 8

Portsmouth, Va. – Elizabeth River Crossings is now accepting applications for its annual Good Citizenship Scholarship program. The deadline to apply for the Elizabeth River Crossings Good Citizen Scholarship is Friday, May 8.

The Good Citizen Scholarship is awarded to one high school student from each of the eight public high schools in Portsmouth and Norfolk who consistently reflect excellence in character, demonstrate leadership, and make positive contributions to both their school and community.

Each recipient will receive a $6,000 scholarship, dispersed in $1,500 increments across four years for any college, trade school or post-secondary institution expense, so long as the student can provide proof of enrollment each year.

Students’ completed application, along with two letters of recommendation, must be received via email by May 8, 2020 to be eligible for consideration.

To request an application, or to seek more information about the program, please email Alexis Hill at AHill@ERCopco.com.