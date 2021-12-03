ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS TOLL INCREASE – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2022

Portsmouth, Va. – Tolls at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will increase January 1, 2022. This toll rate change is in accordance with the Comprehensive Agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). View the 2022 Toll Rates. The ERC facilities provide an efficient, connected transportation network for the Hampton Roads region. The tolls at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels help pay for the continued finance, operations, and maintenance of the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels, the MLK Expressway, and approximately 51 lane miles of associated roadway. Toll revenues also help repay the debt from almost $2 billion of structural improvements and rehabilitation that ERC completed in 2017, including the construction of the new Midtown Tunnel westbound. Major Expansion of Toll Relief It was recently announced that Elizabeth River Crossings, operators of the Elizabeth River Tunnels, will increase its funding of the VDOT Toll Relief Program to $3.2 million with a 3.5% annual increase through 2036. Effective March 1, 2022, the additional funding can double the number of eligible participants and provide 50% toll discounts without a minimum trip requirement, resulting in a savings of up to $650 on tolls per year. “This is our commitment to easing the financial burden that we know our tolls have on income restrained residents,” said ERC Chief Executive Officer David Sullivan. “We feel it’s our duty to connect them to relief that they can count on. This $2.7 million increase in toll reduction funding is the most significant commitment our company has ever made to the community. We’re excited to see how the program will improve and the impact it will have on those who need it most,” said Sullivan. The 2022 Toll Relief Program application period begins on December 1, 2021 and ends on February 15, 2022. Current participants must re-apply each year, and all applications must be completed in-person at an E-ZPass Customer Service Center in Portsmouth or Norfolk. Save on Tolls Right now, there are more ways to save than ever before. E-ZPass offers the maximum amount of savings, but mobile payment apps like GoToll and Slora introduce convenience, choice, and cost-savings to the Elizabeth River Tunnels customer experience. Learn more about the different ways to save at PayTheLowestTolls.com. E-Z Pass- Save up to 67% on Pay by Plate tolls. * – Go toll-Save up to 52% on Pay by Plate tolls.* Slora- Save up to 56% on Pay by Plate tolls.* – Valid on tolls roads in 18 states. – Valid on toll roads in five states. – Valid on 13 major toll roads in Virginia. – Register online! EZPassVA.com – Download the app GoToll.com – Download the app Slorapp.com/en/usa *Toll rates vary depending on time of day and vehicle size.