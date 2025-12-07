Elves Spotted in Suffolk Parks

SUFFOLK, VA – Holiday excitement is swirling through Suffolk. Two North Pole elves have officially been spotted in the parks, and they’ve been leaving presents tucked among the trees, trails, and playgrounds.

“We simply couldn’t resist these beautiful parks!” giggled Sugar Plum, one of this year’s visiting elves. “We’ve hidden our presents quite well, but our friends at Suffolk Parks & Recreation will share clues to find them!”

On Monday, December 1, Suffolk Parks & Recreation began posting daily hints from the elves at 10 a.m. on its Facebook and Instagram pages (@suffolkparksandrec). Follow the clues, explore the parks, and you may discover one of the elves’ hidden presents.

Sugar Plum and her partner-in-fun, Cookie, are thrilled to spend December adventuring through Suffolk:

Sugar Plum is known throughout the North Pole for her exceptional talent in all things twinkle related. Whether she’s choreographing light shows for Santa’s workshop or testing the shimmer on freshly frosted candy canes, she brings a bright, joyful energy wherever she goes.

Cookie is the North Pole’s unofficial chief of cozy vibes—famous for her warm smile and perfect hot cocoa recipe. When she’s not assisting Santa in the kitchen, she enjoys winter wildlife watching and finding the best spots for holiday picnics.