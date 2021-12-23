Important Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Updates

Congress recently created the Affordable Connectivity Program, a new long-term, $14 billion program, which will replace the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. This investment in broadband affordability will help ensure we can afford the connections we need for work, school, health care and more for a long time.



Households enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program as of 12/31/21 will continue to receive their current monthly benefit until 3/1/22.



What’s Changing? (Click for Details)More information about actions current Emergency Broadband Benefit recipients will need to take to continue receiving the Affordable Connectivity Program benefit after the transition period will be available in the coming weeks. The FCC is seeking comment on the changes enacted in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be adopting rules for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Please stay tuned for additional updates.

About the Emergency Broadband Benefit

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

Who Is Eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program?

A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Two-Steps to Enroll

Apply Now

Go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to submit an application or print out a mail-in application. Contact your preferred participating provider to select an eligible plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

Some providers may have an alternative application they will ask you to complete.

Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan.

Benefit Transfers

Emergency Broadband Benefit recipients can transfer their monthly benefit to a new participating service provider at any time. To move your benefit to a different provider, simply contact the new provider and ask that they transfer your benefit. You do not need to cancel the benefit, or your service, with your current benefit provider before requesting the transfer.

Get More Consumer Information

Check out the Broadband Benefit Consumer FAQ for more information about the benefit.

Which Broadband Providers Are Participating in the Emergency Broadband Benefit?

Various broadband providers, including those offering landline and wireless broadband, are participating in the Emergency Broadband Benefit. Find broadband service providers offering the Emergency Broadband Benefit in your state or territory.

Broadband providers can find more information about how to participate herefor more information about how to participate.