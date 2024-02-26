EMERGENCY WATER SERVICE DISRUPTION – CEDAR POINT NEIGHBORHOOD

SUFFOLK, VA (February 26, 2024) Suffolk Department of Public Utilities advises of emergency water main repair work that will result in water service disruption in the Cedar Point neighborhood today, Monday, February 26, 2024, beginning at 12:30 p.m. and lasting an estimated three hours. The affected area includes 53 residential homes in the Cedar Point neighborhood to include the areas of Fairway Dr, Partridge Pl, Beech Tree Ct, and Quail Hallow.