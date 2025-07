SUFFOLK, VA. – Suffolk Department of Public Utilities advises of emergency main water repair work that will result in water service disruption in the Wynnewood neighborhood today, Monday, July 21, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and lasting an estimated two hours.

The affected area includes approximately 108 residential homes and 54 duplexes in the Wynnewood neighborhood, specifically Brookwood Dr. and Bradford Dr.