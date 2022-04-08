Emmett Till Antilynching Act signed into law

BY CHANCE MEETING

On March 29, 2022, Joe Biden signed into law the Emmett Till Antilynching Act in the Rose Garden of the White House. After more than 200 tries to outlaw lynching in the United States over the years, legislation has finally been put into place. The bill’s namesake is a 14 year old boy, wrongfully accused in 1955 by a white woman and lynched by a group of white men.

Of lynching, President Biden stated that it was “pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal.

Terror, to systematically undermine hard-fought civil rights. Terror, not just in the dark of the night but in broad daylight. Innocent men, women and children hung by nooses in trees, bodies burned and drowned and castrated.”

Standing next to him as he signed was Vice President Kamala Harris who remarked that “Since our founding and in particular in the century following the Civil War, thousands of people in states across our nation were tortured and murdered by vigilantes. They were dragged from their

homes. They had ropes wrapped around their necks. They were hanged, burned, drowned, and dismembered — often, as the President said, as their families were forced to watch and as crowds gathered to spectate.

These lynchings were motivated, of course, by racism and meant to cause terror. They were acts committed to secure political and social control. But

they were not designated crimes by the federal government. Lynching was not considered a crime by the federal government.”

She continued by talking briefly about the history of anti-lynchin legislation trying and failing to get passed, and thanking those who advocated for it along the way not only in the past, but those who were there, in the Rose Garden, as the bill was signed into law. Representative Bobby Rush, who Harris personally thanked in her speech, is a long-time sponsor of the legislation. “Lynching is a clear example of one’s inhumanity toward another. It’s a uniquely American act of terrorism that is motivated by

hatred, and, before today, was never punished by our legal system,” Rep.

Rush stated. “Emmett Till would’ve been 80 years old. I’m 75, and I just imagine the kinds of contributions he would have made to our society.

Biden’s signing of the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act sends a message

that America will no longer continue to ignore this shameful chapter of

our history and that the government engaged in legislative failure for far

too long.”

It has been far too long, something that might make some wonder the point of passing a bill like this at this time. But the dark history of America still has ripples in our modern society. Besides setting a precedent that should

have been set long ago, this bill builds onto the previous hate-crime legislation, strengthening and showing that progress is being made and that

there’s still more progress to be made.