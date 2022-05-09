Employment Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education
|U.S. Department of LaborOffice of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is one of the premier civil rights agencies in the Federal Government. For more than 50 years we have been on the front lines of protecting workers, promoting diversity, and enforcing the laws which require those who do business with the Federal Government – contractors and subcontractors – to take affirmative action and prohibit discrimination in employment.NATIONAL OFFICEExecutive Assistant, GS-0301-11, Link to ApplyPACIFIC REGIONEqual Opportunity Specialist (Compliance Officer, Spanish),Link to Apply GS-13 ITSPEC (APPSW)Open to all eligible U.S. Citizens: DE-22-CHI-BLS-181Open Government-wide; applicants with eligible statuses: MS-22-CHI-BLS-181
|Association for the Advancement of Blood & BiotherapiesThe Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) is seeking a Certification &Learning Manager. This is a full-time, remote opportunity.The job announcement isattached for more information. Resumes and work samples can be submittedto the link here: https://recruitcrm.io/apply/16510755199930013318hLs or emailed to jobs@cessnasearch.com.About the Certification &Learning Manager. The Certification and Learning Manager oversees the day-to-day administration of the credentialing programs and serves as AABB’s learning management system administrator. Requires a minimum of four years of related certification experience, including experience with Learning Management Systems, membership associations, and/or management of educational programs.