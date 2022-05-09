Employment Opportunities!

U.S. Department of LaborOffice of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is one of the premier civil rights agencies in the Federal Government. For more than 50 years we have been on the front lines of protecting workers, promoting diversity, and enforcing the laws which require those who do business with the Federal Government – contractors and subcontractors – to take affirmative action and prohibit discrimination in employment.NATIONAL OFFICEExecutive Assistant, GS-0301-11, Link to ApplyPACIFIC REGIONEqual Opportunity Specialist (Compliance Officer, Spanish),Link to Apply GS-13 ITSPEC (APPSW)Open to all eligible U.S. Citizens: DE-22-CHI-BLS-181Open Government-wide; applicants with eligible statuses: MS-22-CHI-BLS-181