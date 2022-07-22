Employment Opportunities!

Office of Personnel ManagementThe PMF Program Office is happy to formally announce the dates for the upcoming PMF Class of 2023 Application, which are as follows: opening Noon (Eastern Time), Tuesday, September 13th and closing Noon (Eastern Time), Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. These dates have been posted at https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/2023-application/.For the 2023 application cycle, we have made significant updates to the assessment and selection process. The “2023 PMF Applicant Handbook” has been updated and posted it to the PMF website. The Handbook can be found under the “Become a PMF/Resources” section at https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/resources/. Additionally, during the months of August/September 2022, we will be hosting a series of informational webinars for potential applicants about the upcoming PMF Class of 2023 Application. Please register using the links below and you will receive a confirmation email prior to the session with details for accessing the Microsoft Teams meeting (including a call-in option for those who cannot access the platform). Space is limited and dates/times/thematic focus are subject to change.Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 12:00-1:00pm (Eastern Time), Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-20-2022.eventbrite.comTuesday, August 23, 2022, from 3:00-4:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on Scientific, Technical, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and Science Policy fields, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-23-2022.eventbrite.comThursday, August 25, 2022, from 4:00-5:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on Accounting, Finance, Economics, and Business Administration-related degrees, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-25-2022.eventbrite.comTuesday, August 30, 2022, from 4:00-5:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI), Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA), Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-30-2022.eventbrite.comWednesday, August 31, 2022, from 3:00-4:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on Public Health and Social Work, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-31-2022.eventbrite.comThursday, September 1, 2022, from 4:00-5:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession09-01-2022.eventbrite.comTuesday, September 6, 2022, from 1:00-2:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession09-06-2022.eventbrite.comTuesday, September 6, 2022, from 4:00-5:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on First Generation students, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession09-06-2022-First-Gen.eventbrite.comMonday, September 12, 2022, from 2:00-4:00pm (Eastern Time), This session, taking place the day before the application opens, will serve as an open forum for questions only. It will be open to all disciplines, but will not include a presentation, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession09-12-2022-Q-and-A.eventbrite.com