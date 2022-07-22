Employment Opportunities!
The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) is seeking the following full-time positions located in Crystal City/Arlington, VA with work-from-home/remote flexibility.Communications SpecialistRegistration SpecialistEditorial SpecialistJob announcements for each position are attached. For more information or to apply, please visit the corresponding job links below!About the Communications Specialist. The Communications Specialist supports the Communications department with editing and writing, including developing and editing content, incorporating graphics, formatting, and distribution. This is a great opportunity to have a direct impact with a mission driven organization! Requires extensive academic achievement; college degree is strongly preferred.Apply to APIC Communications SpecialistAbout the Registration Specialist. The Registration Specialist provides registration support for all events and educational offerings including webinars, custom virtual or in-person events, and virtual and online courses and trainings. Requires a high school diploma with extensive academic achievement; college degree is a plus.Apply to APIC Registration SpecialistAbout the Editorial Specialist. The Editorial Specialist supports the maintenance of the APIC Text Online and serves as the primary liaison to the customer service team. Requires a high school diploma with extensive academic achievement; college degree is strongly preferred.Apply to APIC Editorial SpecialistAbout The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)APIC is the leading professional association for infection preventionists (IPs) with more than 15,000 members. APIC's mission is to advance the science and practice of infection prevention and control. APIC requires employees to comply with the company's vaccination protocol, which includes at least one booster in addition to the initial vaccination.APIC offers employees a generous benefits package and work-from-home/remote flexibility. This is a local or remote position. All employees of APIC are expected to attend meetings in person as needed, be it at headquarters in Arlington or for travel.
U.S. General Services AdministrationGSA would like to announce a job posing for a Chief Data Officer. GSA is seeking a Chief Data Officer!Visit the job posting at USAJOBS for more information. Posting closes on 7/27/2022.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceCareer & Internship Vacancies. To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.For more information about FWS careers and available internship opportunities, please visit our FWS Careers page. You can also explore and learn more about the careers we have at FWS and others within the Department of the Interior by clicking here.
U.S. Agency for Global MediaThe U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is one of the largest international media agencies in the world. We broadcast to over 100 countries in 63 different languages on multiple media platforms. Our mission is to inform, engage and connect the people around the world in support of freedom and democracy.If you are interested in becoming a part of an exciting, multi-media, multi-cultural organization, check out the below links and apply! Federal Positions:Broadcast Maintenance Technician (Multimedia), GS-1001-12/13, Closes 8/2/2022 Click here to view more federal USAGM positions. We also have multiple grantee network and personal services contracting positions available:Grantee Network Positions: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Middle East Broadcasting Networks.Personal Services Contracting Positions
|Office of Personnel ManagementThe PMF Program Office is happy to formally announce the dates for the upcoming PMF Class of 2023 Application, which are as follows: opening Noon (Eastern Time), Tuesday, September 13th and closing Noon (Eastern Time), Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. These dates have been posted at https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/2023-application/.For the 2023 application cycle, we have made significant updates to the assessment and selection process. The “2023 PMF Applicant Handbook” has been updated and posted it to the PMF website. The Handbook can be found under the “Become a PMF/Resources” section at https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/resources/. Additionally, during the months of August/September 2022, we will be hosting a series of informational webinars for potential applicants about the upcoming PMF Class of 2023 Application. Please register using the links below and you will receive a confirmation email prior to the session with details for accessing the Microsoft Teams meeting (including a call-in option for those who cannot access the platform). Space is limited and dates/times/thematic focus are subject to change.Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 12:00-1:00pm (Eastern Time), Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-20-2022.eventbrite.comTuesday, August 23, 2022, from 3:00-4:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on Scientific, Technical, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and Science Policy fields, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-23-2022.eventbrite.comThursday, August 25, 2022, from 4:00-5:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on Accounting, Finance, Economics, and Business Administration-related degrees, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-25-2022.eventbrite.comTuesday, August 30, 2022, from 4:00-5:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI), Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA), Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-30-2022.eventbrite.comWednesday, August 31, 2022, from 3:00-4:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on Public Health and Social Work, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession08-31-2022.eventbrite.comThursday, September 1, 2022, from 4:00-5:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession09-01-2022.eventbrite.comTuesday, September 6, 2022, from 1:00-2:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession09-06-2022.eventbrite.comTuesday, September 6, 2022, from 4:00-5:00pm (Eastern Time), This session is open to all disciplines, and will have a specific focus on First Generation students, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession09-06-2022-First-Gen.eventbrite.comMonday, September 12, 2022, from 2:00-4:00pm (Eastern Time), This session, taking place the day before the application opens, will serve as an open forum for questions only. It will be open to all disciplines, but will not include a presentation, Register in advance here: https://pmfinfosession09-12-2022-Q-and-A.eventbrite.com