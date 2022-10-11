Employment Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department Of Education

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA)

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), located in Washington, DC, is seeking a Senior Manager of Exhibits. This is a full-time, regular employment opportunity with work-from-home flexibility.

The job announcement is attached. Resumes can be submitted to the job link here: Apply to NBAA Senior Manager, Exhibits or emailed to jobs@cessnasearch.com.

About the Senior Manager, Exhibits. Reporting to the Senior Director of Exhibits, the Senior Manager of Exhibits manages all aspects of exhibitor-related activities for NBAA’s conventions, forums, and conferences. This is an exciting opportunity to serve a key role in planning, preparing, and executing NBAA’s world-class trade shows! Requires a BA plus 5 years of experience with 3 years in the trade show/convention/exhibits industry.

About the National Business Aviation Association. The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive, and successful. NBAA offers generous benefits and a collegial work environment in the heart of the nation’s capital. NBAA requires prospective and/or new employees to comply with the company’s vaccination protocol.

HBCU National CenterDIRECTOR OF DIGITAL MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS, HBCU NATIONAL CENTER

Job Objective. To promote the HBCU National Center and its mission in supporting HBCUs building D.C. internship programs leading to a diversified workforce. General support of all company operations is expected.

Responsibilities:• Develop and maintain relationships with HBCU leadership and career staff to increase student recruitment

• Establish and maintain relationships with key strategic partners, organizations, corporate communities, and other affiliations

• Develop and maintain relationships with congressional staff, public and private organizations for internship placement opportunities

• Produce marketing strategies and promotional campaigns (newsletters, flyers, email blasts, press releases, website, blogs, social media) to engage HBCU leadership, career staff, students, partners, and donors

• Research and cultivate relationships with potential donors and sponsors

• Organize fundraising campaigns

• Maintain marketing databases and distribution lists

• Maintain social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter

• Engage with alumni, source available speakers, and develop a speaker series each semester

• Organize, schedule, and promote professional development and networking events for interns

• Attend external events as needed to develop partnership for housing, internship placement, professional development event speakers

• Complete special projects as neededGeneral Information:• Promote company mission and values at all times

• Provide outstanding customer service to residents and clients

• Provide support for all housing and property staff

• Work flexible schedule including some weekends as needed

• Available to be on call, work after office hours, holidays, and weekends

• Travel as needed

• Perform other duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in communications, business, public relations, or a related field

• Experience in fundraising or marketing

Immediate hire Full time & in-person Salary commensurate with experience & skill Benefits package Please send cover letter and resume to Careers@InternsDC.com.

U.S. Department of LaborGood morning – see below OLMS Labor Investigator (Recent Graduate) opportunity to be circulated as appropriate for outreach.JOA #: PW-23-DAL-OLMS-001; Job Title: Labor Investigator (Recent Graduate); Grade/Series: GS-1801-07/09Area of Consideration: Those who are U. S. citizens, nationals or those who owe allegiance to the U. S. and have graduated from an accredited educational institute or certificate program with in the last 2 years or last 6 years for Veterans. Refer to “Qualifications and Evaluations” section for more information. Students who are expected to graduate within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement may also apply. This is an appointment is under the DOL Recent Graduates program. The program duration is one year.Open Period: 10/3/2022 – 10/17/2022; Duty Location(s): St Louis, MO; Kansas City, MOA link to this Job Opportunity Announcement is hereDOL posts all job opportunities on USAJOBS, the official website for searching for and applying to the federal government. View all DOL Jobs Opportunities Open NowThe Office of Apprenticeship has posted the following Program Analyst, GS-0343-13 position to USAJOBS which closes on Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 11:59pm.Please see the USAJOBS links below for details:MS-23-DAL-ETA-008: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/681859200DE-23-DAL-ETA-008: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/681856100

Federal Highway AdministrationDon’t Delay – Start Your Career with FHWA Today!The Michigan Federal-aid Highway Division is hiring a Transportation Community Planner (GS-0020-11/12) in Lansing, MI. To apply, either submit your application via USA Jobs or e-mail your resume directly to Andy.Pickard@dot.gov no later than Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. Contact Andy directly if you have any questions.The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) provides stewardship over the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and preservation of the Nation’s highways, bridges, and tunnels. FHWA also conducts research and provides technical assistance to state and local agencies to improve safety, mobility, and encourage innovation.Are you ready to face new challenges and looking to make a difference? Do you want to help guide the future of transportation in Michigan? An exciting opportunity awaits you in FHWA’s Michigan Federal-aid Highway Division in Lansing, MI!The ideal candidate for this position is an experienced mid-career transportation planning professional with the skills and abilities to represent the agency to Federal, state effectively, local officials, and the general public. This candidate has good communication, negotiation, and partnering skills and desires to work in a challenging, complex, innovative environment.Click here to learn more!

U.S. Small Business AdministrationThe Office of Human Resource Solutions of the Small Business Administration is seeking an Human Resources Specialist for a temporary assignment (Term of employment is for up to one year with the option of extending the appointment for up to one additional year). This position is located in SBA HQ, individuals are expected to be physical present in the workplace on a daily basis. During the current COVID-19 protocols, individuals will be required to report to the office at least 2-days per pay period.This position will support the agency’s Labor Relations activities at the national/agency-wide level. Some of the typical work assignments may include:Assist in the day-to-day operations of the Office of National Labor Relations (ONLR) by performing a wide variety of technical and administrative activities and other related work as required. This position will support the ONLR departmental staff.Prepare case files, both hard copy and electronic, coordinate and track deadlines, and develop reports in support of ONLR.Individual must be able to create, copy, edit, store, retrieve and print a variety of documents; compose routine correspondence, memoranda, directives, forms reports; create or maintain spreadsheets and databases both electronically and hardcopy.Assist in performing research of regulations in support of labor relations activitiesCandidate must possess:Ability to communicate both orally and in writing;Clerical and organizational skills for a fast-paced, confidential environment, which requires a multi-tasking professional team player;Lifting, copying, scanning and other office tasks that may require standing for a period of time.Individual must be proficient with Microsoft Office Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams and Adobe Acrobat

U.S. Department of EnergyThe Omni application is officially live and open for business! Such a fitting way to end FY22 and be prepared for 2023.https://zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/DOE-Omni-Summer-2023

The Minority Educational Institutions Division of the Department of Energy (DOE) will speak at this year’s Tribal Clean Energy Summit 2022 | Department of Energy. We invite you to join the 2-day summit opportunity for tribal leaders and key energy partners to discuss how to make more progress toward tribal clean energy goals.

Registration for the Summit is now closed. To join the waitlist, please email morgan.luckey@cbfo.doe.gov with your name, contact information, and tribal, state, or federal affiliation, if applicable. Morgan will notify you if your request to attend can be accommodated. If not, please note that the sessions for energy development participants will be live-streamed.

The Tribal Clean Energy Summit 2022 agendas and Livestream (of the energy partners and stakeholders sessions) will be available on the event webpage. Participants are responsible for their transportation to the meeting.

