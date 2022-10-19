Employment Opportunities!

U.S. Department of TransportationDon’t Delay – Start Your Career with FHWA Today! The Office of Administration is hiring a Human Resources Assistant (GS-0203-06/07) in Lakewood (CO), Washington (DC), or Atlanta (GA). To apply, visit: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/681160900 (open to U.S. Citizens). This announcement closes on 04/04/2023.The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) provides stewardship over the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and preservation of the Nation’s highways, bridges, and tunnels. FHWA also conducts research and provides technical assistance to state and local agencies to improve safety, mobility, and encourage innovation.This position is located in the Office of Human Resources. This position supports staffing, classification, and benefits. The incumbent performs program and administrative duties in a variety of human resources areas. In performing human resources duties in areas relating to staffing, information processing, salary and benefits, the incumbent works closely with senior human resources specialists and other staff.As a Human Resources Assistant, you will:Provide personnel processing and technical assistance for all offices and all field personnel.Check for necessary supporting documentation for actions and for procedural and legal compliance, enters personnel action data into the Federal Personnel and Payroll System, reconciles computer generated SF-52’s and/or error messages, and ensures that payroll processing deadlines are met.Provide advice and assistance in the resolution of personnel processing problems.Use state of the art automation tools in support of human resources assignments.Play a significant role in processing working groups, and meetings with various offices to coordinate processing matters. Researches and resolves a variety of non-complex human resource problems relating to pay, performance, incorrect data on the Notification of Personnel Action, SF-52s, etc.The ideal candidate for this position has experience supporting Human Resources Specialists in the areas of staffing, placement and records management. This experience includes general knowledge of staffing programs, procedures and regulatory requirements; knowledge of Federal pay regulations and conducting new employee orientation. The ideal candidate also has experience processing a variety of personnel actions, interpreting record keeping regulations and communicating effectively both orally and in writing.