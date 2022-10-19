Employment Opportunities!
Don't Delay – Start Your Career with FHWA Today! The Office of Administration is hiring a Human Resources Assistant (GS-0203-06/07) in Lakewood (CO), Washington (DC), or Atlanta (GA). To apply, visit: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/681160900 (open to U.S. Citizens). This announcement closes on 04/04/2023.The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) provides stewardship over the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and preservation of the Nation's highways, bridges, and tunnels. FHWA also conducts research and provides technical assistance to state and local agencies to improve safety, mobility, and encourage innovation.This position is located in the Office of Human Resources. This position supports staffing, classification, and benefits. The incumbent performs program and administrative duties in a variety of human resources areas. In performing human resources duties in areas relating to staffing, information processing, salary and benefits, the incumbent works closely with senior human resources specialists and other staff.As a Human Resources Assistant, you will:Provide personnel processing and technical assistance for all offices and all field personnel.Check for necessary supporting documentation for actions and for procedural and legal compliance, enters personnel action data into the Federal Personnel and Payroll System, reconciles computer generated SF-52's and/or error messages, and ensures that payroll processing deadlines are met.Provide advice and assistance in the resolution of personnel processing problems.Use state of the art automation tools in support of human resources assignments.Play a significant role in processing working groups, and meetings with various offices to coordinate processing matters. Researches and resolves a variety of non-complex human resource problems relating to pay, performance, incorrect data on the Notification of Personnel Action, SF-52s, etc.The ideal candidate for this position has experience supporting Human Resources Specialists in the areas of staffing, placement and records management. This experience includes general knowledge of staffing programs, procedures and regulatory requirements; knowledge of Federal pay regulations and conducting new employee orientation. The ideal candidate also has experience processing a variety of personnel actions, interpreting record keeping regulations and communicating effectively both orally and in writing.
DIRECTOR OF DIGITAL MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS, HBCU NATIONAL CENTER
Job Objective. To promote the HBCU National Center and its mission in supporting HBCUs building D.C. internship programs leading to a diversified workforce. General support of all company operations is expected.
Responsibilities:• Develop and maintain relationships with HBCU leadership and career staff to increase student recruitment
• Establish and maintain relationships with key strategic partners, organizations, corporate communities, and other affiliations
• Develop and maintain relationships with congressional staff, public and private organizations for internship placement opportunities
• Produce marketing strategies and promotional campaigns (newsletters, flyers, email blasts, press releases, website, blogs, social media) to engage HBCU leadership, career staff, students, partners, and donors
• Research and cultivate relationships with potential donors and sponsors
• Organize fundraising campaigns
• Maintain marketing databases and distribution lists
• Maintain social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter
• Engage with alumni, source available speakers, and develop a speaker series each semester
• Organize, schedule, and promote professional development and networking events for interns
• Attend external events as needed to develop partnership for housing, internship placement, professional development event speakers
• Complete special projects as neededGeneral Information:• Promote company mission and values at all times
• Provide outstanding customer service to residents and clients
• Provide support for all housing and property staff
• Work flexible schedule including some weekends as needed
• Available to be on call, work after office hours, holidays, and weekends
• Travel as needed
• Perform other duties as assigned
Preferred Qualifications
• Bachelor’s degree in communications, business, public relations, or a related field
• Experience in fundraising or marketing
Immediate hire Full time & in-person Salary commensurate with experience & skill Benefits package Please send cover letter and resume to Careers@InternsDC.com.
The Office of Human Resource Solutions of the Small Business Administration is seeking an Human Resources Specialist for a temporary assignment (Term of employment is for up to one year with the option of extending the appointment for up to one additional year). This position is located in SBA HQ, individuals are expected to be physical present in the workplace on a daily basis. During the current COVID-19 protocols, individuals will be required to report to the office at least 2-days per pay period.This position will support the agency's Labor Relations activities at the national/agency-wide level. Some of the typical work assignments may include:Assist in the day-to-day operations of the Office of National Labor Relations (ONLR) by performing a wide variety of technical and administrative activities and other related work as required. This position will support the ONLR departmental staff.Prepare case files, both hard copy and electronic, coordinate and track deadlines, and develop reports in support of ONLR.Individual must be able to create, copy, edit, store, retrieve and print a variety of documents; compose routine correspondence, memoranda, directives, forms reports; create or maintain spreadsheets and databases both electronically and hardcopy.Assist in performing research of regulations in support of labor relations activitiesCandidate must possess:Ability to communicate both orally and in writing;Clerical and organizational skills for a fast-paced, confidential environment, which requires a multi-tasking professional team player;Lifting, copying, scanning and other office tasks that may require standing for a period of time.Individual must be proficient with Microsoft Office Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams and Adobe Acrobat