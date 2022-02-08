Employment Opportunities!
By: U.S. Department of Education
U.S. Department of LaborCareer Opportunities in Multiple Regions
Supervisory Equal Opportunity Specialist, Assistant District Director, GS-0360-13,Closes: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
2 vacancies: San Diego, CA; Pittsburgh, PASalary Range: $97,378 – $138,171Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Career transition (CTAP, ICTAP, RPL)
Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.
Equal Opportunity Specialist (Regional Liaison), GS-0360-13, Closes: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
2 vacancies: Birmingham, AL; Miami-Dade County, FL; Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TNSalary Range: $94,373 – $150,703.Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.
Equal Opportunity Specialist (Regional Liaison), GS-0360-13, Closes: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
3 vacancies: Phoenix, AZ; Los Angeles County, CA; Orange County, CA; San Diego County, CA; San Francisco County, CA; Hawaii Island, HI; Portland, OR; Seattle, WASalary Range: $94,373 – $150,703Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.
Equal Opportunity Specialist (Technical Expert), GS-0360-13, Closes: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
3 vacancies: Phoenix, AZ; Los Angeles County, CA; Orange County, CA; San Diego County, CA; San Francisco County, CA; Hawaii Island, HI; Portland, OR; Seattle, WASalary Range: $94,373 – $150,703Link to Apply- this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.
|Institute for Education SciencesINSTITUTE OF EDUCATION SCIENCES, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. JOB OPPORTUNITIES IN THE OFFICE OF SCIENCE: IES’ Office of Science is seeking professionals in education-related fields to join our team. The Office of Science, Standards and Review team is responsible for the scientific peer review of IES reports and for overseeing the scientific peer review of applications to research grant competitions. Information about the Office of Science is available here: