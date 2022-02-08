Employment Opportunities!



U.S. Department of LaborCareer Opportunities in Multiple Regions



Supervisory Equal Opportunity Specialist, Assistant District Director, GS-0360-13,Closes: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

2 vacancies: San Diego, CA; Pittsburgh, PASalary Range: $97,378 – $138,171Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Career transition (CTAP, ICTAP, RPL)

Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.

Equal Opportunity Specialist (Regional Liaison), GS-0360-13, Closes: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

2 vacancies: Birmingham, AL; Miami-Dade County, FL; Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TNSalary Range: $94,373 – $150,703.Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.

Equal Opportunity Specialist (Regional Liaison), GS-0360-13, Closes: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

3 vacancies: Phoenix, AZ; Los Angeles County, CA; Orange County, CA; San Diego County, CA; San Francisco County, CA; Hawaii Island, HI; Portland, OR; Seattle, WASalary Range: $94,373 – $150,703Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.

Equal Opportunity Specialist (Technical Expert), GS-0360-13, Closes: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

3 vacancies: Phoenix, AZ; Los Angeles County, CA; Orange County, CA; San Diego County, CA; San Francisco County, CA; Hawaii Island, HI; Portland, OR; Seattle, WASalary Range: $94,373 – $150,703Link to Apply- this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.

Equal Opportunity Specialist (Regional Liaison), GS-0360-13,Closes: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

2 vacancies: Birmingham, AL; Miami-Dade County, FL; Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TNSalary Range: $94,373 – $150,703Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.

Equal Opportunity Specialist (Regional Liaison), GS-0360-13,Closes: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

3 vacancies: Phoenix, AZ; Los Angeles County, CA; Orange County, CA; San Diego County, CA; San Francisco County, CA; Hawaii Island, HI; Portland, OR; Seattle, WASalary Range: $94,373 – $150,700Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service.

Equal Opportunity Specialist (Technical Expert), GS-0360-13, Closes: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

3 vacancies: Phoenix, AZ; Los Angeles County, CA; Orange County, CA; San Diego County, CA; San Francisco County, CA; Hawaii Island, HI; Portland, OR; Seattle, WASalary Range: $94,373 – $150,703Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Individuals with disabilities; Federal employees – Competitive service

