Employment Opportunities!
By: U.S. Department Of Education
The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)
The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), located in Washington, DC, is seeking a Director of Global Packaging Regulations. This is a full-time, regular employment opportunity with work-from-home/remote flexibility.
The job announcement is attached. Resumes can be submitted to the job link here: Apply to PLASTICS Director, Global Packaging Regulations or emailed to jobs@cessnasearch.com.
About the Director, Global Packaging Regulations. Reporting to the VP of Government Affairs, the Director of Global Packaging Regulations executes advocacy strategies on behalf of member companies for effectively managing issues related to plastics used in food, drug, and cosmetic packaging applications. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to shaping the direction of the plastics industry! Requires a BA plus 8 years of experience in chemical/plastics/food/drug-related regulatory activities.
About the Plastics Industry Association. PLASTICS is a purpose-driven organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain. From the technological advancements it enables to the possibilities it creates, the organization is dedicated to helping members shape the future and make a positive impact every day.
|U.S. Agency for Global MediaThe U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is one of the largest international media agencies in the world. We broadcast to over 100 countries in 63 different languages on multiple media platforms. Our mission is to inform, engage and connect the people around the world in support of freedom and democracy.If you are interested in becoming a part of an exciting, multi-media, multi-cultural organization, check out the below links and apply!Federal Positions:Transformation Project Manager, GS-0301-13, Closes 11/14/2022Press Freedom Reporter, GS-1001-12, Closes 11/16/2022Attorney, GS-0905-11/13, Closes 9/07/2023Assistant General Counsel Employment Labor and Litigation, GS-0905-14/15, Closes 9/15/2023 Click here to view more federal USAGM positions. We also have multiple grantee network and personal services contracting positions available:Grantee Network Positions: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty , Middle East Broadcasting Networks , Open Technology Fund , and Radio Free AsiaPersonal Services Contracting Positions
|Centers for Disease Control and PreventionSolicitation of Nominations: Presidential Appointment NominationsThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is seeking nominations for the Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health for the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act of 2000.Ideal candidates are those with the expertise and qualifications necessary to contribute to the accomplishments of the Advisory Board’s objectives. The Advisory Board consists of up to 20 members appointed by the President of the United States and reflects a balance of scientific, medical, and worker perspectives.Nominees. Nominees will be evaluated on their qualifications, professional experience, knowledge of issues the Advisory Board may be asked to consider, and other relevant criteria. Appointees to the Board receive compensation and reimbursement for travel related expenses. Federal employees will not be considered for membership. Nominees must be U.S. citizens.Apply. Nominations must be received (postmarked if sending by mail) by November 16, 2022. See the full announcement for more information or to apply: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2022-22456.For additional information email DCAS@cdc.gov (specify in the email subject line, “Nomination for Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health”).CDC Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program (PHIFP) Open Application Period.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program (PHIFP) provides on-the-job training for professionals to apply expertise in information science, computer science, and information technology to address current and future public health data science needs. While working in public health programs to enhance the data science workforce, fellows are placed in assignments in centers and offices across CDC, as well as state and local health departments and international public health agencies tonsolve complex public health data science challenges. PHIFP is a paid, full-time, 2-year, competency-based training program in public health informatics. Fellows where they gain experiential training to enhance the public health informatics workforce. The following list includes routine opportunities for PHIFP fellows:Work with teams involved in research and development of public health information systems.Conduct informatics evaluations on complex public health information systems.Contribute to CDC’s emergency response activities.Provide technical assistance to state and local health departments and international public health agencies through short-term assignments, or Info-Aids.The application period for the PHIFP Class of 2023 is open now through December 1, 2022. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/ApplyPHIFP