Employment Opportunities!

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), located in Washington, DC, is seeking a Director of Global Packaging Regulations. This is a full-time, regular employment opportunity with work-from-home/remote flexibility.

The job announcement is attached. Resumes can be submitted to the job link here: Apply to PLASTICS Director, Global Packaging Regulations or emailed to jobs@cessnasearch.com.

About the Director, Global Packaging Regulations. Reporting to the VP of Government Affairs, the Director of Global Packaging Regulations executes advocacy strategies on behalf of member companies for effectively managing issues related to plastics used in food, drug, and cosmetic packaging applications. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to shaping the direction of the plastics industry! Requires a BA plus 8 years of experience in chemical/plastics/food/drug-related regulatory activities.

About the Plastics Industry Association. PLASTICS is a purpose-driven organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain. From the technological advancements it enables to the possibilities it creates, the organization is dedicated to helping members shape the future and make a positive impact every day.