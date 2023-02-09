Employment Opportunities!

U.S. Forest ServiceInternational Programs- Policy Specialist (Remote). Management and Engineering Technologies International, Inc. (METI), in support of the policy unit of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Office of International Programs, is recruiting a Program Specialist to work on international natural resource and disaster management projects. Responsibilities will include: analyzing and critiquing complex natural resource management policies and trends, formulating and drafting recommendations for policy reports, and providing logistical support for Forest Service delegations and visiting delegations from other countries.To qualify for the role candidates must have:Degree in International Relations, International Development, Environmental Policy, or related field.Knowledgeable of international policymaking processes. Excellent interpersonal, diplomatic skills and ability to work effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures in a highly visible and complex working environment, across organizational boundaries, and in settings of culture diversity is essential.Strong program management skills. Interest in natural resource management and trade issues.Ability to take initiative and work with minimal supervision and direction.Exceptional written and oral communication skills.Strong attention to detail, organizational and prioritization skills.Occasional travel – Travel may be up to 25% for training, meetings and onsite visits. Must be a U.S. Citizen or National.To apply: Please click here and apply online. Reach out to pmcmahan@meticorp.com with any questions.