Employment Opportunities!

|U.S. Department of TransportationDepartment of TransportationDon’t Delay – Start Your Career with FHWA Today!The Office of Administration is hiring a Human Resources Assistant (GS-0203-06/07) in Lakewood (CO), Washington (DC), or Atlanta (GA). To apply, visit: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/681160900 (open to U.S. Citizens). This announcement closes on 04/04/2023.
|U.S. Forest ServiceInternational Programs- Policy Specialist (Remote). Management and Engineering Technologies International, Inc. (METI), in support of the policy unit of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Office of International Programs, is recruiting a Program Specialist to work on international natural resource and disaster management projects. Responsibilities will include: analyzing and critiquing complex natural resource management policies and trends, formulating and drafting recommendations for policy reports, and providing logistical support for Forest Service delegations and visiting delegations from other countries.To qualify for the role candidates must have:Degree in International Relations, International Development, Environmental Policy, or related field.Knowledgeable of international policymaking processes. Excellent interpersonal, diplomatic skills and ability to work effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures in a highly visible and complex working environment, across organizational boundaries, and in settings of culture diversity is essential.Strong program management skills. Interest in natural resource management and trade issues.Ability to take initiative and work with minimal supervision and direction.Exceptional written and oral communication skills.Strong attention to detail, organizational and prioritization skills.Occasional travel – Travel may be up to 25% for training, meetings and onsite visits. Must be a U.S. Citizen or National.To apply: Please click here and apply online. Reach out to pmcmahan@meticorp.com with any questions.
|Center For Disease ControlNew Career Opportunity. Apply now to join the National Institute for Occupational Safety Western States Division (WSD) as a Research Epidemiologist, GS-0601/13. The WSD conducts research to reduce a wide variety of occupational safety and health hazards.The Research Epidemiologist will be expected to:Lead NIOSH’s Wildland Firefighter Research Program.Partner with federal, local, and state partners to determine an appropriate research agenda for NIOSH focusing on wildland firefighter safety and health.Design and successfully implement research projects.This is a remote position working inside the commuting area (within 50 miles) of either Denver, CO or Spokane, WA. As a Research Epidemiologist, you will:Conduct epidemiologic investigations.Participate in surveillance activities.Provide epidemiologic consultation on scientific and technical issues.Develop and disseminate data and epidemiologic findings.Participate in administrative and program projects and activities related to technical, scientific and programmatic expertise.View the full announcement to apply by February 06, 2023. Open to the Public: HHS-CDC-D2-23-11808939. Apply now for this exciting opportunity to join us and develop new knowledge in the field of occupational safety and health and enhance worker well-being!
|U.S. Agency for Global MediaThe U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is one of the largest international media agencies in the world. We broadcast to over 100 countries in 63 different languages on multiple media platforms. Their mission is to inform, engage, and connect the people around the world in support of freedom and democracy. If you are interested in becoming a part of an exciting, multi-media, multi-cultural organization, check out the below links and apply! Federal Positions:Attorney, GS-0905-11/13, Closes 9/07/2023Assistant General Counsel Employment Labor and Litigation, GS-0905-14/15, Closes 9/15/2023Click here to view more federal USAGM positions. They also have multiple grantee network and personal services contracting positions available. Grantee Network Positions:Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty ,Middle East Broadcasting Networks ,Open Technology Fund , and Radio Free Asia
|U.S. Department of LaborThe Department of Labor, Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS), currently has an opening for a Deputy Regional Administrator in the Philadelphia Region. The position is remote-eligible for the employee to live within the Region. The states include Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia. Please see the links below to apply.https://www.usajobs.gov/job/702104500 – MS-23-DAL-VETS-014A Student Trainee (Administration and Analysis) GS 04-05 vacancy announcement has opened and closes on February 9, 2023. We encourage all those interested to apply at the link below: PW-23-DAL-ETA-071: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/702636100