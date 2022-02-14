Employment Opportunities!
By:U.S. Department of Education
Optoro is Hiring!
Optoro is a fast-growing technology company that is revolutionizing the retail industry. Every year, more than 15% of retail goods are returned or simply never sell. This creates tons of unnecessary waste and costs retailers billions.
Our mission is to make retail more sustainable by eliminating all waste from returns. Our technology platform connects a seamless online returns experience with efficient supply chain processing and best in class reCommerce, so that retailers can improve outcomes across all points of the returns lifecycle.
Backed by some of the top investors in the country – including Kleiner Perkins, Revolution Growth, and UPS – Optoro is powered by its collaborative, unconventional, and resourceful employees who love solving big problems. We are looking for individuals with similar creativity and energy to help build a lasting company focused on the triple bottom line.
Account Associate
Senior Account Associate
Business Development Representatives (BDR)
|U.S. Department of LaborDepartment of Labor Job Opportunities
As of February 10, 2022, DOL, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management (OASAM/Office of Human Resources (OHR) reports a hiring surge for 213 career employment opportunities for federal employees, students, veterans groups, military spouses, Schedule A community, and Affinity groups. Direct application for all jobs must made via www.usajobs.gov. All vacancy announcements have designated HR Specialist contact information.
The excepted service position has been posted on USAJOBS: Director of the Office of Strategic Operations(announcement number DOL-SES-OASAM-22-18) closes on March 7, 2022. If you are interested, please submit your application through USAJOBS as soon as possible.
Below is sampling of this weeks’ job announcement highlights. FULL list of application links for all DOL career opportunities can be found at https://www.usajobs.gov/Search?d=DL. .
|Institute for Education SciencesINSTITUTE OF EDUCATION SCIENCES, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. JOB OPPORTUNITIES IN THE OFFICE OF SCIENCE: IES’ Office of Science is seeking professionals in education-related fields to join our team. The Office of Science, Standards and Review team is responsible for the scientific peer review of IES reports and for overseeing the scientific peer review of applications to research grant competitions. Information about the Office of Science is available here: https://ies.ed.gov/director/sro/index.asp.
Two excepted service position announcements have been posted on USAJOBS: Education Research Scientist (announcement number IES-2022-0003) and Associate Education Research Scientist (announcement number IES-2022-0004); both are 3-year term appointments with possible 3-year extensions. The Office of Science is particularly interested in mid-career candidates who meet the qualifications described in the Education Research Scientist announcement (https://www.usajobs.gov/job/633808700).
These positions opened on Friday, January 28, 2022, and will close on Monday, February 28, 2022 or as soon as 200 applications have been received, whichever is earlier. If you are interested, please submit your application through USAJOBS as soon as possible.
|U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceCareer & Internship Vacancies
To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.
For more information about FWS careers and available internship opportunities, please visit our FWS Recruitment Opportunities page. You can also explore and learn more about the careers we have at FWS and others within the Department of the Interior by clicking here.
|National Museum of African American History and Culture is Hiring!Meaningful internships offering hands-on experience in digital preservation of African American history and culture.
Deadline is February 15, 2022. See attached flyer!
|University Student Research Challenge (USRC)Amendment 2 to the NASA ARMD Research Opportunities in Aeronautics (ROA) 2021 NRA has been posted on the NSPIRES web site.
University Student Research Challenge (solicitation NNH21ZEA001N-USRC) seeks to challenge students to propose new aeronautics ideas/concepts that are relevant to NASA Aeronautics. USRC will provide students, from accredited U.S. colleges or universities, with grants for their projects and includes the challenge of raising cost share funds through a crowdfunding campaign. The process of creating and implementing a crowdfunding campaign acts as a teaching accelerator – requiring students to act like entrepreneurs and raise awareness about their research among the public.
The solicitation goal can be accomplished through project ideas such as advancing the design, developing technology or capabilities in support of aviation, by demonstrating a novel concept, or enabling advancement of aeronautics-related technologies.
Notices of Intent (NOIs) are not required for this solicitation. Three-page proposals for the next USRC cycle are due February 24, 2022. Proposals can also be submitted later and will be evaluated in the third cycle. The due date for the third cycle is June 23, 2022.
|U.S. Department of DefenseThe DoD Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions (HBCU/MI) Summer Research Program is open for applications. Sponsored by the DoD HBCU/MI Program, the Summer Research Program provides a bridge between the classroom and real-world experiences and aims to increase the number of underrepresented scientists and engineers throughout the DoD. The summer program encourages students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines, guides them toward advanced studies, and prepares them for careers in science and engineering fields important to the defense mission. Students, both undergraduate and graduate, will participate in the program for 11 weeks and will be placed in DoD facilities across the nation. Students conduct research relevant to the defense mission under the supervision of DoD scientists and engineers. The program is from May 31, 2022, to August 12, 2022.
Applications are open to full-time HBCU/MI students or recent graduates. The deadline to submit applications is February 15, 2022 at 11:59 PST. The application website is available here: https://www.dodhbcumiinternship.com/