Employment Opportunities!

U.S. Department of LaborDepartment of Labor Job Opportunities, Office of the Solicitor, Supervisory Trial Attorney, Washington, DC

The United States Department of Labor (DOL), Office of the Solicitor seeks an experienced attorney to join the Division of Black Lung and Longshore Legal Services (BLLLS). The Office of the Solicitor’s mission is to meet the legal service demands of the Department of Labor to ensure that federal labor laws are forcefully and fairly applied to protect workers. We are recruiting at the GS-15 grade level.

The Division of Black Lung and Longshore Legal Services (BLLLS) provides legal services in connection with federal statutes that afford benefits to certain workers who are injured or die as a result of their employment, and to the survivors of those workers. These statutes, which are administered by the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP), are: The Black Lung Benefits Act; and The Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act, as well as its extensions, including the Defense Base Act and Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. Our website is: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/sol/divisions/black-lung-longshore-legal-services.

More details on the position, qualifications requirements, and the application process are set forth in the vacancy announcement, EX-22-SOL-13, which is available through the following USAJOBS link: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/638680400.

The deadline for submitting applications is Tuesday, March 15, 2022. We encourage anyone interested in the position to apply. Interested persons can also obtain information about working at SOL through the new “SOL Ambassadors Program” (https://www.dol.gov/agencies/sol/careers/ambassadors).