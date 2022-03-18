Employment Opportunities!

The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), the premier advocacy and policy organization for the world’s leading innovation companies, is seeking an Administrative Assistant (Receptionist). This is a full time, regular employment opportunity reporting to the Senior Office Manager. ITI’s headquarters is located in Washington, DC.

About the Administrative Assistant (Receptionist) The Administrative Assistant handles administrative responsibilities for the office and oversees activities at reception. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent plus a minimum of one year of experience working in an office environment.

A detailed job announcement is attached for more information. Resumes and cover letters can be submitted here: https://recruitcrm.io/apply/16463527734900013318Tyj or emailed to jobs@cessnasearch.com.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs The Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction (OALC) is a multifunctional organization responsible for directing the acquisition, logistics, construction, and leasing functions within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Principal Executive Director, OALC, is also the Chief Acquisition Officer (CAO) for the Department.If you are interested in a career in our organization, please see our vacancy announcement page at OALC Career Opportunities – Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction (va.gov).

Association for Professionals in Infection ControlAbout The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) APIC is the leading association for infection prevention (IPs) with more than15,000 members. APIC’s mission is to advance the science and practice of infection prevention and control. APIC employees enjoy a generous benefits package and flexible telecommute options.The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology(APIC) is seeking the following full-time positions:Executive Director, Center for Infection Prevention & ControlResearch, Practice, & Innovation (CIPCRPI)Director, Governance & Special InitiativesDirector, AccountingThe job announcements for eachposition are attached for more information and requirements. Resumes canbe submitted to the job links or emailed to jobs@cessnasearch.com.About the Executive Director, Center for Infection Prevention &Control, Research, Practice, & Innovation (CIPCRPI)The Executive Director overseesand directs all of CIPCRPI’s operations and serves as a hands-on leader in thedevelopment and implementation of research and practice functions. Requires a Ph.D. (or other doctorate) in a healthcare background such as publichealth, nursing, or medical plus a minimum of ten years of broad-basedexecutive management experience, preferably serving as a non-profit chiefexecutive, chief operating officer, or the equivalent. https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=75f132ac-ed9b-4550-b6cb-bb942832fe39&ccId=19000101_000001&lang=en_USAbout the Director, Governance & Special InitiativesThe Director of Governance & Special Initiativesprovides governance leadership, subject matter expertise, and projectmanagement for the Executive Office. This is a great opportunity to havea direct impact with a mission driven organization. Qualified candidateswill have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience plus a minimum of fiveyears of professional project/program management experience and ten years ofexperience that includes leadership positions.https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=75f132ac-ed9b-4550-b6cb-bb942832fe39&ccId=19000101_000001&lang=en_USAboutthe Director, AccountingThe Director of Accountingdirects and manages the accounting functions for APIC and itssubsidiaries. This position will establish and maintain the company’soverall account systems, procedures, and policies. Requires a bachelor’sdegree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field plus a minimum of ten yearsof experience running the day-to-day accounting and finance operations of an organization. https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=75f132ac-ed9b-4550-b6cb-bb942832fe39&ccId=19000101_000001&lang=en_US

White House Leadership Development ProgramOpen 02/07/2022 – 04/15/2022The White House Leadership Development Program (WHLDP) is a one-year placement program for GS-15 career employees to work on the federal government’s highest priority challenges. This allows employees to gain experience on cross-agency initiatives and work outside of their area of subject matter expertise. Find more information about the program and its nomination process here: https://www.pic.gov/whldp/ Eligibility Requirements:Grade GS-15 or equivalentApproval from supervisor and participating agencyAbility to participate for 1 full-year in a full-time positionMore information: 2022 Program Guide

U.S. Department of EducationFederal Innovation Council,Open 02/14/2022The Federal Innovation Council, overseen by the Partnership for Public Service, is an advisory organization of federal experts who are committed to fostering innovation in government in order to achieve its many important missions. They are currently accepting applications for a new cohort.Eligibility Requirements:Must be a career federal employee at the GS-14, GS-15, and SES levelApplication: https://ourpublicservice.org/federal-innovation-council-application/More Information: https://ourpublicservice.org/our-work/innovation/ED Data Science Training Program, Open 03/02/2022 – 4/18/2022Jointly sponsored by OCIO and OCDO, this comprehensive development program will provide participants with a solid foundation in the data science skills of today, such as data gathering, analysis, and presentation with data visualization to make informed data-driven decisions. The program will integrate online instruction, ED staff-lead classes, mentorship, and hands-on projects over a 9-month period, culminating in a Capstone Project shared with ED staff.Eligibility Requirements:Must be a permanent ED employee at the GS-11 or higher levelMust be able to commit 6-8 hours a week to the program over 9 monthsApplication: Click here for the applicationMore information: Click Here for the Program’s One Pager or contact data@ed.gov

U.S. Patent and Trademark OfficeProgram Analyst, GS-0343-09/11Open: 03/04/2022 Close: 03/18/2022Among other duties, the individual selected for this position will:Serve as a Diversity Program Specialist/Management & Program Analyst reporting to the Diversity Program Manager and supporting the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity (OEEOD) Director with the administration for the Equal Employment Opportunity(EEO)/ Affirmative Employment (AE), and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) programs.Implement appropriate communication/marketing and social media strategies for the Diversity Program/OEEOD.Conduct analysis of trends regarding demographic data.Assist with the planning and implementation of internal and external DEIA events, to include participation in career fairs at Minority Serving Institutions and national organizations to promote recruitment of groups underrepresented in the workforce, to include veterans, minorities and persons with targeted disabilities.Review and interpret program guidance; evaluate and assess program outreach communication effectiveness and efficiency; and develop recommendations to improve program services and organizational engagement.

U.S. Department of LaborDepartment of Labor has Great Job Opportunities with Office of Federal Contract Compliance ProgramsThe Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is one of the premier civil rights agencies in the Federal Government. For more than 50 years we have been on the front lines of protecting workers, promoting diversity and enforcing the laws which require those who do business with the Federal Government – contractors and subcontractors – to take affirmative action and prohibit discrimination in employment.Anyone interested in a career in civil rights and public service is encouraged to view the following job opening(s). Please forward this information to talented candidates who might be interested.

The Division of Black Lung and Longshore Legal Services (BLLLS) provides legal services in connection with federal statutes that afford benefits to certain workers who are injured or die as a result of their employment, and to the survivors of those workers. These statutes, which are administered by the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP), are: The Black Lung Benefits Act; and The Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act, as well as its extensions, including the Defense Base Act and Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. Our website is https://www.dol.gov/agencies/sol/divisions/black-lung-longshore-legal-services.

More details on the position, qualifications requirements, and the application process are set forth in the vacancy announcement, EX-22-SOL-15, which is available through the following USAJOBS link: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/639842800