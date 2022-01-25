Employment Opportunities!
PGA Works Fellowship Middle Atlantic Section Job Opportunity
“The PGA WORKS Fellowship is a program that offers access to individuals from diverse backgrounds—whether by gender, age, race or color, national origin or ancestry, sexual orientation, disability, religion or Veteran status—into the golf industry to gain experience in all facets of the golf industry.”
If this is something that may interest you, please see attached to find out more about how to apply and deadline.
|U.S. Fish and WildlifeCareer & Internship Vacancies
To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.
For more information about FWS careers and available internship opportunities, please visit our FWS Recruitment Opportunities page. You can also explore and learn more about the careers we have at FWS and others within the Department of the Interior by clicking here.
|U.S. Department of Labor168 Career Opportunities at DOL! Below is sampling of this weeks’ job announcement highlights. FULL list of application links for all DOL career opportunities can be found at https://www.usajobs.gov/Search?d=DL
DIRECT application must be made via www.usajobs.gov As of 1/20/22 there are 168 DOL agency career opportunities!. List changes daily! Check it out!
Summer 2022 Student Internships – https://www.dol.gov/general/jobs/students-and-recent-grads
|Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and ExplosivesSpecial Agent Career Opportunities with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives
Please view the ATF SA Annoucements Jan 2022.pdf for a wealth of resources as well as information regarding two ATF Special Agent Job Openings that will post this month. The ATF is also hosting several information sessions with hopes of providing answers to any questions regarding this challenging yet rewarding career. You do not need a criminal justice degree to qualify for this position. The “recent graduates” announcement is entry level and will post on January 31, 2022. It will give students within 9 months of graduating as well as those that graduated within the last two years the best chance at qualifying.
|National Museum of African American History and Culture is Hiring!Meaningful internships offering hands-on experience in digital preservation of African American history and culture.
Deadline is February 15, 2022. See attached flyer!
|University Student Research Challenge (USRC)Amendment 2 to the NASA ARMD Research Opportunities in Aeronautics (ROA) 2021 NRA has been posted on the NSPIRES web site.
University Student Research Challenge (solicitation NNH21ZEA001N-USRC) seeks to challenge students to propose new aeronautics ideas/concepts that are relevant to NASA Aeronautics. USRC will provide students, from accredited U.S. colleges or universities, with grants for their projects and includes the challenge of raising cost share funds through a crowdfunding campaign. The process of creating and implementing a crowdfunding campaign acts as a teaching accelerator – requiring students to act like entrepreneurs and raise awareness about their research among the public.
The solicitation goal can be accomplished through project ideas such as advancing the design, developing technology or capabilities in support of aviation, by demonstrating a novel concept, or enabling advancement of aeronautics-related technologies.
Notices of Intent (NOIs) are not required for this solicitation. Three-page proposals for the next USRC cycle are due February 24, 2022. Proposals can also be submitted later and will be evaluated in the third cycle. The due date for the third cycle is June 23, 2022.
|U.S. Department of EnergyOmni Technology Alliance Internship Program
The DOE Omni Technology Alliance Internship Program provides paid 10-week summer internships for up to three consecutive summers for talented undergraduate and graduate students in Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and other related fields.
Interns will hold appointments at DOE national laboratories, Power Marketing Administrations (PMAs), plants, DOE Headquarters, and other approved sites.
Interns will receive hands-on experience in an immersive environment that provides them with an understanding of the mission, operations, and culture of DOE. Moreover, interns will be mentored by leading scientists, engineers, and other top professionals to address cybersecurity and information technology challenges while gaining valuable, real-world experience to complement their education and open opportunities for careers within the federal government.
For more information, click here: https://orise.orau.gov/doe-omni/index.html
|2021 U.S.-Brazil Innovation Fund Grant CompetitionAll higher education institutions in the United States are invited to apply for a grant competition with SENAI (Brazilian National Service of Industrial Training) Higher Education Schools and Innovation Institutes. The competition is sponsored by the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Initiative. Proposals must promote academic exchange and training for students in the fields of: i) Internet of Things (IoT), ii) Cloud Computing, iii) Big Data, iv) Cybersecurity, v) Artificial Intelligence, vi) Environment & Climate Solutions, vii) Human Rights and Public Policy, viii) Health Sciences and Public Health, ix) Education (Technology & Distance/Virtual Ed), x) Biotechnology, xi) Business Development, xii) Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), xiii) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The intent of this Innovation Fund grant competition is to award up to six (6) Innovation Fund Grants of up to US$34,250 each to selected proposals co-developed by teams of U.S. and Brazilian eligible institutions (SENAI Higher Education Schools and Innovation Institutes), pending the proposal evaluation and selection process.
Application Period: October 14, 2021 – March 28, 2022
For more information, visit: http://www.100kstrongamericas.org/grants/