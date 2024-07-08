EDuring the rest of this month, July 8 – 31, the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) will participate in the Summer National Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter reduced adoption event. During this event, Bissell Pet Foundation will pay $50 toward the adoption of every dog and $20 toward the adoption of every cat (kittens and pocket pets not included).

More information on adopting can be found at PeninsulaRegionalAnimalShelter.com and adoptable animals may be located at 24PetConnect.com (filter results to zip code 23605).

You may also e-mail pras-adopt@nnva.gov to speak with an adoption coordinator or team member.