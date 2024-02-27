EMS’ First Citizens Academy Teaches More Than Just How to Save Lives

Participants received hands-on CPR, First Aid and Stop the Bleed training, along with a better understanding of the work of EMS.

Coming into the first-ever EMS Citizens Academy, Virginia Beach resident Shellee Morris admitted she lacked knowledge about how it was structured or how VB Rescue’s unique system comprises career and volunteer providers from 10 different rescue squads.

“I’ve lived here 19 years, and I didn’t know,” Morris said during the academy’s last class. “I think this [EMS Citizens Academy] does change public perception…it’s a big deal to educate all of us, ‘cause coming from different places, I think we do have some misconceptions about how this department runs compared to other City departments.”

VB Rescue – Emergency Medical Services is indeed unique compared to other departments. It’s a combination of volunteers and career members that provide quality pre-hospital patient care, education and rescue services. EMS Chief Jason Stroud oversees 10 volunteers rescue squad partners and EMS stations including: Rescue 1 – Ocean Park, Rescue 2 – Davis Corner, Rescue 4 – Chesapeake Beach, Rescue 5 – Princess Anne Courthouse, Rescue 6 – Creeds, Rescue 9 – Kempsville, Rescue 13 – Blackwater, Rescue 14 – Virginia Beach, Rescue 16 – Plaza, Rescue 17 – Sandbridge.

There are also rescue squad partners such as the Marine Rescue Team, Rescue Council, VB Rescue Squad Foundation and Tidewater EMS Council. Consider it Virginia Beach EMS’ ecosystem.