Thomas Sasso Promoted to EMS Supervisor

Please join Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services in congratulating Paramedic Thomas Sasso on his promotion to EMS Supervisor. He will be assigned to EMS 4 in the EMS Division.

In the photo below, Acting Fire Chief Nestor Mangubat, EMS Manager Jeff Meyer, and EMS Clinical Care Coordinator Amy Ward present the EMS Supervisor helmet and badge to Mr. Sasso.

