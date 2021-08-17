End of Summer Block Party in The Yard District

Come out to 23rd Street in the Yard District on Thursday, September 2, to celebrate some of the last days of summer. From 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. enjoy food, drink, and entertainment at the End of Summer Block Party hosted by Pro\vost in partnership with the City of Newport News.

Grab food from The Hippy and the Egg, DD214, Jessy’s Tacos, Pops Kettle Corn, and more. Sit and sip craft beer from Coastal Fermentory or handcrafted bourbon from Ironclad Distillery while enjoying live music from the Deloreans. Get in on the fun with a cornhole tournament sponsored by SEVA Cornhole.

The event is free and open to the public and parking is available in the city lot next to Ironclad Distillery at 124 23rd Street. Proper identification is required for alcohol purchases.