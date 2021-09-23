Endview to Host Weekend of Living History

Military reenactors portraying British, French and German military organizations of the Napoleonic War era are converging at Endview for a special living history event this weekend. The public is invited to this historic site on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 to watch the Brigade Napoleon present battle demonstrations. The event also includes living history encampments and children’s activities and the Endview house museum will also be open for tours. The Napoleonic era spanned over a decade, from the latter part of the eighteenth century until 1815 and included conflicts across Europe, South America, India and North America. At the conclusion of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, the map of Europe was redrawn and remained stable for the next hundred years. Programs and activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Advanced tickets can be purchased online for $5.00 per person, and children under the age of seven are admitted for free. Endview is located at 362 Yorktown Road, Newport News, Virginia 23603. For additional information visit www.newportnewshistory.org or call 757-887-1862.