Turn passion into action!

NORFOLK, VA – The seventh annual Engage Norfolk returns this Saturday, Feb. 3, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the Scope Exhibition Hall. Residents can connect their passions with organizations that provide opportunities for civic engagement spanning every interest in Norfolk, making a difference in the city, region, state and country.

Engage Norfolk also includes CivicFAIR, a showcase of more than 100 organizations and City of Norfolk services. Participants can also meet with City Council members, School Board members, State Delegates and Senators as well as U.S. Representatives and Senators.



Engage Norfolk

Saturday, Feb. 3

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Norfolk Scope Exhibition Hall