Engineering Department Invites Public to Learn More About Sidewalk Widening Projects

The City of Newport News Department of Engineering invites residents to learn more about two sidewalk widening projects. Both projects will help bring existing pedestrian access up to required federal standards, increase pedestrian, multi-use, and disabled accessibility, improve and provide access throughout the city and create a more sustainable and safe pedestrian atmosphere.

The sidewalk along Warwick Boulevard from Lucas Creek Road to Atkinson Way would be widened to eight feet while the south side of Briarfield Road from Marshall Avenue to Chestnut Avenue would be widened to five feet. Information has been mailed to residents living closest to the construction areas. To learn more, information can be requested by visiting the Engineering Department on the 7th Floor in City Hall or by contacting project manager Carson Towne at 757-933-2311 or via at townecm@nnva.gov.