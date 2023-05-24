Engineering Public Meeting June 13

Resident Input Requested

By: City of Newport News

The Newport News Department of Engineering aims to improve access throughout the city by creating a more sustainable and safe pedestrian atmosphere, based on required federal standards. A proposed project will install a five-foot-wide sidewalk along the south side of Briarfield Road from Marshall Avenue to Chestnut Avenue, which will increase pedestrian, multi-use, and accessibility for people with disabilities.

A public meeting about the sidewalk project will be held on Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This open forum meeting will be held in Classroom A of the Police Training Academy building located at 5851 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News. Written and oral comments are welcome.

Residents are invited to review maps, drawings, and other information concerning the proposal at the meeting, or at the Newport News City Hall, Department of Engineering, 7th Floor, 2400 Washington Avenue, or on the project web page.

For more information or to submit comments call 757-933-2311, TTY/TDD 711, or email verdeic@nnva.gov. Written input should reference: UPC #108980 Briarfield Sidewalk – Marshall Avenue to Chestnut Avenue.