By: City of Newport News

All aboard! Head to the Lee Hall Depot this Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. to celebrate the dedication of the Chessie System caboose. The caboose was recently restored and moved to a display track next to the station. The event, which is hosted by the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation, will include brief remarks and then an old-fashioned ice cream social in the freight room.

At 2:30 pm, Dr. Eric Arnesen will present Brotherhoods of Color: Black Railroad Workers and the Struggle for Equality. African Americans have been part of the nation’s railroad legacy since its inception, but they are largely remembered as Pullman porters and track layers. The real history is far richer, a tale of endless struggle, perseverance and partial victory. Dr. Arnesen will profile the heroic efforts of these railroad workers and their civil rights activism. This program is co-sponsored by Newport News Historic Services and the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation.

Both events are free and open to the public, although guests will be asked to make a $5 donation to enjoy the sundae with toppings. Proceeds will benefit the Foundation’s current project, the restoration of a World War II US Army hospital rail car. The Lee Hall Depot is located at 9 Elmhurst Street. For more information, call 757-525-7372.