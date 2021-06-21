Enjoy Free Family Movies at Downing-Gross

The popular Downing-Gross Summer Movie Series is back! Head to the Cultural Arts Center at 2410 Wickham Avenue every Tuesday at 2 p.m. for a free movie. Young people of all ages are welcome; those under 11 must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling. The fun kicks-off this Tuesday with Black Panther (PG-13). The full line-up includes: June 29 – Uglydolls (PG)July 6 – Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13)July 13 – The Croods: A New Age (PG)July 20 – Tom & Jerry (PG)July 27 – Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet (PG)August 3 – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG)

Space is limited and an RSVP is required. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and same-day RSVP is permitted. For large groups and community youth programs, please call 757-247-8950 to schedule.