Enjoy Free Weekly Yoga Classes at Grissom Library

Practice Hatha yoga with a free yoga class on Wednesdays at Grissom Library or from the comfort of your own home via Google Meet. Learn how to eliminate stress, increase flexibility and improve your mind-body connection. Classes begin at 6 p.m. and run approximately 60-75 minutes. Participants should bring their own mat and dress in comfortable clothing. Advanced registration is required and spots are limited. To register and learn more, visit the Newport News Public Library events calendar. Grissom Library is located at 366 Deshazor Drive.