Enjoy Nature Discovery Day at Riverview Farm Park

By: City of Newport News

Do plant-eating animals have the same kind of teeth as meat-eating animals? What do snake scales feel like? What is a turtle’s shell made of? Learn the answers to these questions and much more during Nature Discovery Day at Riverview Farm Park (111 City Farm Road) on Thursday, Aug. 18. From 1 – 3 p.m., Park Naturalists will share a variety of information while leading guests in hands-on nature activities. While the event is focused on young children, participants of all ages will enjoy the lessons and have the opportunity to ask questions. Activities take place at the park’s Fantasy Farm Playground, a 30,000-square-foot community playground. Picnic areas and restrooms are conveniently located near the playground and soccer field. For more information on this event, call 757-886-7916. Nature Discovery Day is just one way you can enjoy new experiences in Newport News. The Parks and Recreation Division regularly holds events and activities that provide unique and engaging opportunities to connect with nature. Upcoming activities include evening canoe programs at Newport News Park, animal track lessons, a fall colors walk, and much more. Search and register for upcoming activities, including a variety of instructional classes, at NN ActiveNet.